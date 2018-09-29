Moberly police arrest three in connection with stolen laptop

MOBERLY - Moberly police made three arrests on Tuesday in connection with a stolen laptop.

The Moberly Police Department said officers were investigating a stolen laptop on the 1300 block of US 24 when they observed the subject, later identified as 36-year-old Michael J. Montagna, on video leaving in a white van.

The Moberly Police Department said officers attempted to stop that same white van when they saw it later in the day on the 1400 block of N. Morley. Officials said the officers continued pursuing the vehicle driving south on Morley St. when the van struck another vehicle and stopped in traffic near Coates St. Officers were able to pull Montagna out of the van and took him into custody.

Officers said they learned after taking Montagna into custody that he has warrants in Green County, including a fail to appear for possession of methamphetamine. Authorities said the officers continued the investigation and executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Fulton Ave. where the officers arrested two of Montagna's associates for possession of methamphetamine and for drug paraphernalia. During the search, officers said they also located the stolen laptop.

Officials said Montagna was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center where he is awaiting pickup by Green County authorities and action by the Randolph County prosecutor. The other pair was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center where they are awaiting formal charges, according to authorities.