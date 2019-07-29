Moberly police arrest two after traffic stop

COLUMBIA — Moberly police arrested two people after a traffic stop Friday.

Officers stopped a vehicle near Hagood Street at Franklin Street after they saw the driver was John Hunt, who had a warrant for not reporting to his parole officer as required.

Hunt was taken into custody for warrant, according to a press release.

While at the scene an officer searched the vehicle and located bags containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release. The officer determined the bags were owned By Elizabeth Shepherd, who arrived on the scene and later admitted to knowing about and owning the methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Shepherd for possession of methamphetamine.

Shepherd is being held on a $5,000 bond and Hunt is being held without bond.