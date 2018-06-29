Moberly Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges

MOBERLY - Offcials from the Moberly Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the North Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 712 Franklin Avenue in Moberly Friday and arrested two people after the search.

During the search, officials said they located methamphetamine, scales, packaging Material and cash.

Officers took 47-year-old Charles R. Coonce and 47-year-old Dorothy E Stuart into custody.

Randolph County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Roberts charged the two with distribution of a controlled substance and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter set bond at $100,000. They were taken to Randolph County Justice Center and are being held.