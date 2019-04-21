Moberly police arrest wanted fugitive based on information from FBI

MOBERLY- The Moberly Police Department arrested a man on Friday afternoon after they received information from the FBI in Omaha, Nebraska, according to a press release.

Police said an officer arrested Isaiah Patterson after seeing him in the passenger seat of a vehicle by Morley Street at Union Avenue.

Patterson had two felony warrants for his arrest, police said. The warrants were issued for sex trafficking of a minor and a probation violation through Iowa for original charges of burglary and weapons charges with a $15,000 cash only bond, police said.

New charges for Patterson were forwarded to Randolph County Prosecutor. The charges will require an additional $20,000 cash only bond.

The Moberly Police Department said they took Patterson to Randolph County Justice Center for his extradition.