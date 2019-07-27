Moberly police charge man with assault, kidnapping

COLUMBIA — Moberly police charged a man with multiple felonies Friday after he allegedly threatened a woman and broke items in a home.

Dwane Long was charged with second and third degree domestic assault, second degree kidnapping, first degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to a report of a man threatening a woman with a hammer and breaking items Friday afternoon, according to a press release. Officers saw the man on the front porch, where he threatened the first officer on the scene with a hammer and retreated into the residence.

According to the release, officers set up a perimeter around the residence and tried to communicate with the man. Police say he came to the front door and surrendered.

Officers said the man was transported to Missouri Psychiatric Center for evaluation and treatment after he made statements about self-harm. They say no one was injured in the incident.