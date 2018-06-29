Moberly Police Department Arrest Woman on Warrant

A woman was arrested on a warrant for dangerous drugs on Sunday.

Lisa Hays, 38, of Salisbury, Mo. was arrested on a Chariton County Warrant for Dangerous Drugs, according to the Moberly Police Department.

Hays was arrested in the 700 block of Promenade Street.

The warrant did not allow for a bond and Hays was transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center.