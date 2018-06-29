Moberly Police Department Continues Counterfeit Investigation

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department continued an investigation involving counterfeit money and forgery on Monday.

On Friday, Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter issued a search warrant for the residence of an 18 year old Moberly man.

During the search, officers seized computers, printers and computer software relating to the counterfeit money. Officers also seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other items related to the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

The Moberly man has been charged with forgery, possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute and maintaining a public nuisance.

The suspect was released after he posted bond, which was set at $45 thousand.