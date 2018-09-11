Moberly Police Department Investigating Shots Fired

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating whether residents in the 400 block of Morehead Street fired shots early Saturday morning.

Police officials responded to a shots fired call at around 3 A.M. Saturday. Police later obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 800 block of North Ault Street. Three subjects were detained at the residence.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no formal charges at this time. There were no injuries reported from the incident.