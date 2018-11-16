Moberly Police Department Makes Three Arrests Over Weekend

MOBERLY - Three people were arrested in Moberly over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Moberly Police Department, on Saturday at the 300 block of N Clark St., police arretsed Sharon Douglass, 34, of Renick on a Randolph County warrant for stealing leased or rented property. She was unable to post her cash bond of $10,000. She has been transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center.

On Sunday two teens were arrested in the 100 block of E Carpenter St. Police arrested an 18-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both from Moberly. They were both arrested for petty larceny and the 17-year-old was also arrested for curfew violation. Both were released from custody on summons.