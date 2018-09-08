Moberly Police engage in standoff at motel

MOBERLY - Police engaged in a standoff with a man barricading himself in a motel room Friday night.

In a press release, Moberly Police said officers were called to the Super 8 Motel on US 24 after receiving reports of a man causing a disturbance and threatening hotel staff.

Upon contact with officers, the man barricaded himself in his room and refused to comply with officers' attempts to reason.

Police obtained a search warrant and gained entry to the room. The male was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Randolph County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The man's identity has not been released and he has not be formally charged.