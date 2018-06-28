Moberly Police Find Man Dead at Truck Stop

MOBERLY - Moberly Police said a man died at a truck stop Friday.

Moberly Police officers found the body of 58-year-old Richard Obenauer, of Blue Springs, in the cab of his truck at the Moberly Travel Center. The Moberly Police Department said officers went to check on the driver after he did not check in with his company. They found his body shortly before noon.

Police say Obenauer's death appears to be from natural causes. The Moberly Police Department released the body to Cater Funeral Home and Obenauer's next of kin has been notified.