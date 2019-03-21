Moberly police investigating death
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a death on East Logan Street, according to police.
Police received a call of an unresponsive female at 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday. Medics determined the 29-year-old Moberly woman was dead, according to a police statement. Her name has not been released.
Randolph County is expected to conduct an autopsy.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Environmental activists plan to make their voices heard at a Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Brian Treece and Chris Kelly answered public questions regarding a variety of issues facing the Columbia community. When... More >>
in
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday her government is immediately banning assault rifles,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission granted approval Wednesday to the Grain Belt Express, an electric transmission line... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Missouri state troopers had to carefully watch a closure of Highway 94 near Portland earlier this week... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor... More >>
in
FULTON - Everything is free in the Fulton store From His House to Your House. The operation is 100... More >>
in
ASHLAND - A man was arrested after a car and foot chase on Tuesday. Ashland police officers said they... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a death on East Logan Street, according to police. Police received... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Businesses in Moberly say they'll feel the effect of a new zoning measure which would require future medical... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard Wednesday morning. Police said the... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors filed murder and child endangerment charges against a Maries County mother three days after her daughter... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The man accused in a 2002 rape that resurfaced after a DNA discovery years later has been found... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Police are asking for the public's help finding 49-year-old Jeffrey Ennis, who has been accused of domestic assault.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With elections in Columbia just weeks away, voters will have the chance to meet candidates and discuss other... More >>
in
OMAHA - Amtrak service between Kansas City and St. Louis has been temporarily suspended due to increase freight train traffic... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged Tracy Ellis with second-degree murder and child endangerment after a Sunday night house fire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Madison Lawson shops at a retail store, she tends to leave empty-handed. “I want to dress... More >>
in