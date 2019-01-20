Moberly police investigating potential threat to Moberly Middle School
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a potential threat to Moberly Middle School.
In a post on its Facebook page, the police department said it has received Snapchat and Instagram posts about a "potential threat" to the school.
The Moberly School District is also investigating, according to the post.
Moberly police ask anyone with information regarding the posts to contact them.
