Moberly police investigating potential threat to Moberly Middle School

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a potential threat to Moberly Middle School.

In a post on its Facebook page, the police department said it has received Snapchat and Instagram posts about a "potential threat" to the school.

The Moberly School District is also investigating, according to the post.

Moberly police ask anyone with information regarding the posts to contact them.