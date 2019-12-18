Moberly Police Make "Ice House" Arrest

MOBERLY - Moberly police announced a citizen tip has led to the arrest of 35-year-old Jerry Amos on Sunday.

Police arrested Amos in connection to the "Ice House" convenience store robbery Saturday.

Officers said they went to the 900 block of Franklin Street, in Moberly, to make the arrest. Randolph County Prosecutor Mike Fusselman charged Amos with second-degree robbery and set his bail at $20,000.

Police said Amos admitted to committing the crime on Saturday in interviews following his arrest. Amos said he robbed the convenience store to purchase synthetic marijuana.

Officers said Amos walked into the store on Saturday and showed the clerk a note that said he had a gun and demanded money. The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of money, and Amos left the store.

After the robbery occurred, police released security camera footage of Amos in order to identify him.