Moberly Police Release Details of Officer Injury

MOBERLY - Police released details early Thursday of an incident on Dec. 11 that left one officer with a broken wrist. Police said in a news release that police were attempting to make contact with a suspect in the 600 block of Burkholder St. Officers pursued the suspect when he fled. During the chase, police said the suspect broke the wrist of one officer.

Police identify the suspect as 25-year-old Cody Kitchen of Moberly. Police said Kitchen was wanted on two warrants, including burglary and probation violation. Police are still on the lookout for Kitchen.

Police did not identify the injured officer.