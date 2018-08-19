Moberly police search for Break Time robber

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery of Break Time North, 1210 East US 24. The incident occurred at 1:23 a.m. on Friday, August 17.

According to a police report, the suspect entered the gas station, presented a pistol and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect left the gas station before police could respond.

The suspect is described as a male with a slim build, wearing a yellow polo style shirt, blue jeans, black slide on sandals with a white t-shirt over his head and face.

No one was injured at the scene and police did not disclose how much money was taken.

Police say anyone with information should call the Moberly Police Department at (660) 263-0346 or the Moberly / Randolph County Tips Line (660) 269-8477.

(Editor's Note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes available.)