Moberly police search for unidentified robber

MOBERLY - Police are searching for a robber who stole from a liquor store on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Bowne of the Moberly Police Dept. said a the suspect took "some undisclosed items" from Express Liquor and Smokes on Morley Street. He also said the investigation is still ongoing.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11, average build, wearing a plaid coat/shirt, camouflage pants, and a blue cloth over his face.

Bowne said if anyone has information or can identify the subject, call the Moberly Police Dept. at 660-263-0364.