Moberly police search for white box van after incident with young girl

8 hours 28 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News
By: Alex Arger, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Randi Bass, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is looking for a white box van after a young girl told her parents one approached her and a passenger asked her to get inside.

The girl was waiting for the bus early Wednesday morning when it happened, she said. Her father, Shane Miller, said the girl ran home and immediately told her parents, who took her to the police station to file the report.

The incident happened near the intersection of Bertley Street and Jefferson Avenue in a quiet Moberly neighborhood.

Miller posted to KOMU's Facebook page, saying describing the driver as "older with hair on his face" and wearing "some kind of yellow jacket on." He said the woman in the van was skinny and tall with blonde hair.

"The van didn't have anything on the side like your regular business van our daughter says," Miller wrote.

In an earlier interview, Miller said the neighborhood is home to a lot of families and young children.

North Park Elementary School is nearby.

Anthony Garvit, who lives a few houses down from the intersection said he worries about the safety of the children who attend the school.

Residents now plan to have an adult at the bus stop at all times. The girl's father brought up the idea of developing a "neighborhood watch" program.

Neighbors said that they've seen a white van in the area before and that authorities stopped several white vans in the area Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Moberly Police Department at 660-263-0346.

More News

Grid
List

Virgin Hyperloop One CEO visits Missouri, legitimizing concept
Virgin Hyperloop One CEO visits Missouri, legitimizing concept
KANSAS CITY - Missourians looking to avoid long drives between the state's two biggest cities may have renewed hope after... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:38:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Holts Summit to hold special election for alderman
Holts Summit to hold special election for alderman
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city aldermen voted to hold a special election after a 35-35 tie for the Holts Summit... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Hometown friend of MU's Drew Lock says he has remained humble
Hometown friend of MU's Drew Lock says he has remained humble
COLUMBIA - Heading into Thursday night's NFL draft, MU's Drew Lock is surrounded by family and friends in Nashville for... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 6:30:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to tomorrow
NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to tomorrow
NASHVILLE - Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock did not hear his name called Thursday night, to the surprise of his... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 6:07:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in Target 8

Jefferson City adds phone-charging smart benches
Jefferson City adds phone-charging smart benches
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Parks, Recreation and Forestry has now installed phone-charging equipment on two of the five solar... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 5:30:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

WARNING: Missouri manufacturer's bottled wines could explode
WARNING: Missouri manufacturer's bottled wines could explode
JEFFERSON CITY - Several bottles of wine from an Eldon winery have exploded, according to federal officials. The Missouri... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Local middle school hosts festival to promote diversity
Local middle school hosts festival to promote diversity
COLUMBIA - Oakland Middle School held its "Stronger Together," a multicultural festival to promote diversity with students and teachers Thursday.... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Moberly police search for white box van after incident with young girl
Moberly police search for white box van after incident with young girl
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is looking for a white box van after a young girl told her parents... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Missouri attempts to bring back moviemakers
Missouri attempts to bring back moviemakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri legislators are working on a tax incentive in hopes of bringing movie production back to the... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 2:48:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Vietnam Veterans honored 50 years after war ended
Vietnam Veterans honored 50 years after war ended
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of veterans gathered at the Capitol Thursday to be honored 50 years after the Vietnam War.... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

MU maintenance workers call for wage increase
MU maintenance workers call for wage increase
COLUMBIA – The first of several bargaining negotiations between MU and its workers to increase minimum wage to $15 is... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:07:00 AM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Former coach Pinkel launches new charity
Former coach Pinkel launches new charity
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou head football coach Gary Pinkel formally announced the launch of his foundation, called “GP M.A.D.E.” Wednesday... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 9:47:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Airport Advisory Board meets for first time since COU closure
Airport Advisory Board meets for first time since COU closure
COLUMBIA - The city's Airport Advisory Board met Wednesday for the first time since Columbia Regional Airport had to close... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 8:01:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Potential wind project forces local government to act
Potential wind project forces local government to act
COLUMBIA- A proposed wind project in Harrisburg is now getting the local government involved. The Boone County planning and... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:55:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

Supporters gather to walk for victims and survivors of abuse
Supporters gather to walk for victims and survivors of abuse
JEFFERSON CITY - People gathered in downtown Jefferson City Wednesday evening to walk for Rape and Abuse Crisis Service or... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:48:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

House bill would streamline plates and placards for disabled persons
House bill would streamline plates and placards for disabled persons
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House will hold a public hearing Thursday morning to allow people with disabilities to renew... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:29:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News

New Callaway County jail less likely to move near Missouri School for the Deaf
New Callaway County jail less likely to move near Missouri School for the Deaf
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that allows the state to sell Rice Hall,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:25:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12am 54°
1am 53°
2am 52°
3am 50°