Moberly police search for white box van after incident with young girl

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is looking for a white box van after a young girl told her parents one approached her and a passenger asked her to get inside.

The girl was waiting for the bus early Wednesday morning when it happened, she said. Her father, Shane Miller, said the girl ran home and immediately told her parents, who took her to the police station to file the report.

The incident happened near the intersection of Bertley Street and Jefferson Avenue in a quiet Moberly neighborhood.

Miller posted to KOMU's Facebook page, saying describing the driver as "older with hair on his face" and wearing "some kind of yellow jacket on." He said the woman in the van was skinny and tall with blonde hair.

"The van didn't have anything on the side like your regular business van our daughter says," Miller wrote.

In an earlier interview, Miller said the neighborhood is home to a lot of families and young children.

North Park Elementary School is nearby.

Anthony Garvit, who lives a few houses down from the intersection said he worries about the safety of the children who attend the school.

Residents now plan to have an adult at the bus stop at all times. The girl's father brought up the idea of developing a "neighborhood watch" program.

Neighbors said that they've seen a white van in the area before and that authorities stopped several white vans in the area Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Moberly Police Department at 660-263-0346.