Moberly police warn of phone call scam

COLUMBIA — The Moberly Police Department warned citizens about a fundraising scam Wednesday night.

Police learned some citizens had received phone calls from people claiming to represent the Moberly Police Department. According to a Facebook post from the Moberly Police Department, the callers tried to solicit donations for a fundraiser and asked for citizens' credit card information.

Police said no one has been authorized to contact citizens on behalf of the police department, and anyone calling is lying and attempting to scam people. They said citizens should not provide any personal or financial information to anyone over the phone.