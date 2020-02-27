Moberly Pre-School Saved

1 decade 2 years 6 months ago Saturday, August 18 2007 Aug 18, 2007 Saturday, August 18, 2007 4:00:12 PM CDT August 18, 2007 in News
The center was planned to close at the end of the month because the current owners said they could not afford to keep it running.

Many parents in Moberly like Kaley Wood worried about who would watch their children during the work day.

"I was just devastated," Wood said.

However, Steve Wendling of Columbia decided to step in to save the day. Wendling owns two pre-school centers in Columbia and will be making Moberly his third.

"It's a shame to lose quality childcare." Wendling said.

The Caring For Kids Center in Moberly, under Wendling's new management, will change its name to the Academy of Fine Arts and Early Childhood Learning. However, the staff said there would be more than just a name change.

"There will be many more activities and parent involvement," said daycare center director Emily Fulks.

"Another change will be before and after school care for older children ages 6-12. This old pre-kindergarten room will be their classroom where they will do science experiments and work with computers," she said.

Other changes include extended hours and adding an advanced curriculum.

"We offer music, dance, tumbling, foreign language and field trips throughout the year," Wendling said.

These improvements come with a price, however. The rates for all age groups will also be going up by about 20 dollars a week.

"We do have some families that won't be able to stay with us because our rates will be raising," Fulks said.

For Wood, having a safe and educational place for her son is worth every penny.

"For the convenience and comfort, I think it will be worth it," She said.

