Moberly receives $4.8 million grant for flood protections

MOBERLY - The U.S. Department of Commerce granted $4.8 million to Moberly to improve flooding protections.

The grant, which is through the department's Economic Development Administration, will create water and wastewater infrastructure to help protect the downtown's business area, according to a release.

This project will enable Moberly to create a flood-resistant downtown business district that will support the needs of both established and new businesses. It will also help increase water capacity at the Moberly Area Industrial Park to serve a major meat-packing facility and other businesses," Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said.

The release cited spring 2019 flooding as a reason for concern in Moberly.

According to the release, the grant will generate private investments in the area.