Moberly Residents Gather for Bridge Dedication

MOBERLY - Some Moberly residents gathered at the Rothwell Park Railroad Saturday afternoon for the a bridge dedication.

The new bridge is the seventh bridge on the tracks. Moberly businesses and residents donated all the materials and equipment needed to construct the bridge.

The train runs every Sunday afternoon from one to five. It costs two dollars to ride, but for the rest of the month kids 12 and under can get a two for one deal.

The entire railroad is constructed and run by volunteers. The volunteers continue to look for more donations to add on to the attraction.

Bob Schafer who founded the railroad said he and the other volunteers donate their time and efforts because it's worth it to see the kids smile when they ride the train.

The train has a wheelchair car to accomodate kids and adults with disabilities. The train also runs for parties and special events.