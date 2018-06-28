Moberly Residents Mourn

Fellow marines saluted Second Lieutenant Mark Gelina. He died while on a combat mission in Iraq.

A 21-gun salute honored Gelina. Later, friends and family paid their respects. The Patriot Guard Riders led the funeral procession and flags flew at half-staff.

Services were held at the Missouri National Armory in Moberly. Later, a burial ceremony took place at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Gelina enlisted in the marines in 1996 and was a 2005 graduate of MU.

