Moberly Residents Oppose Energy Line Over Health Concerns

MOBERLY (AP) - Missouri landowners who are opposed to a 750-mile network of high-voltage transmission lines say they're against the $2 billion project for reasons other than they don't want it in their back yard.

The Columbia Tribune reports folks like Laurie and Dennis Smith of Moberly don't like the idea of using eminent domain to get access to private property, but they're even more adamant in their opposition because of potential health problems caused by the power Grain Belt Express.

Houston-based Clean Line Energy is proposing to build a transmission network that would funnel power from western Kansas wind farms to utilities, load-serving entities and clean-energy generators in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

The project has past most regulatory hurdles in Kansas and Indiana, but still needs approval in Missouri and Illinois.