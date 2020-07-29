Moberly Residents React to Tragic Accident

MOBERLY - Randolph County Coroner Gerald Luntsford told KOMU 8 News an autopsy will be performed on the bodies of John and Caeden Clardy Friday.

The 31-year-old father and his 2-year-old son's bodies were pulled from a car lodged in a creek off Highway EE Thursday afternoon.

People have been leaving their condolences for the victims and and their family on our website along with Facebook and Twitter throughout the day.

Bruce Pierce wrote, "Such a tragedy. I've known him for years and am heart broken for everyone who knew them."

Jeff Perkins wrote, "Wow....how horrible. I'm praying for the family."

Billy Vanbibber wrote, "John was a great guy and dear friend. R.I.P man and son."

Lisa White wrote, "It has been a heart breaking day for many if us who knew him. He will always be in our hearts and thoughts."

One Moberly resident, Carla Bradley, said she has passed the area where the accident took place many times.

"I know where it happened, I don't know who it was, but I know where it was," she said. "It is really sad."

Bradley said the accident made her think about her own daughter.

"It's one of those things, you just never know," she said. "From morning to evening, you just never know."



The bodies were taken to the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office at University Hospital in Columbia Thursday evening.