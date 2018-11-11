Moberly Seeking Feedback from Residents

City leaders hope to use the responses to help improve ways the city operates.

One homeowner in Moberly says he's glad to see another way for folks to speak up.

"I've heard a lot of people have complaints, like sewage and water, water being too high, and garbage," said homeowner Roy Prewitt.

He's had his own problems with the city's animal control.

"There was dogs in the yard," said Prewitt. "Every time you try and call the dog pound, they're too busy."

Moberly City Manager Gary Edwards says he hopes his new plan will allow people like Prewitt to be heard.

"To determine what needs to be emphasized as far as improvements," said Edwards.

He's helped plan the program to send surveys to every household in town. It asks neighbors to point out drainage problems and rate road conditions, garbage collection, the appearance of the cemetery and other things.

City administrators admit they are not perfect. There were problems with water billing over the past few years, so city officials are expecting some complaints. However, with new software in the works, they hope future surveys will be more positive. Edwards says the program is catching on in other cities.

"Consequently you have to figure out the use of different media on how to find out what people think of your services," explained Edwards.

The city manager says he hopes to get about a third of the surveys back, which would be around 1,700 responses.

The survey will soon be available online at Moberly's official city website, http://www.moberlymo.org/ .