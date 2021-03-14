MOBERLY - After a long year, Ravenwood Terrace Senior Living facility in Moberly is opening up its doors to family members and visitors.
Ravenwood stopped allowing visitors last March when the pandemic hit thinking it would only be temporary, but instead, they kept their doors closed until Sunday.
"We're just ecstatic and we couldn't wait until Monday," said Nursing Home Administrator, Jessica Bankhead. "We're in regulation so we decided since it is Sunday we would open up the doors so families can come on their days off and also surprise residents."
For the past year, residents of Ravenwood Terrace have only been able to speak to their loved ones through a glass window and over the phone.
Residents who choose to go to doctors and eye appointments have to quarantine for 14 days once they return and are confined to their room for that period of time.
The doors opening Sunday came as a surprise to some residents.
One resident said she is so excited to see her sons.
"I haven't seen them up close for that long so it's going to be really good to be able to see [them]," Ella Louise Hanley said.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) updated the nursing home visitation guidelines on March 11, putting an emphasis in allowing indoor visitation at all times.
"We're trying to keep everyone entertained and the staff has just been great," said Bankhead. "With that, we're just ready for family members to come back in. It's been too long."
Activities like Thai Chi and puzzles are just a few that residents love to engage in.
The home said it saw a decrease in occupancy in its memory care building from 100 percent to 42 percent during the pandemic.
For more information about DHSS visitation guidelines you can look here.