Moberly Sex Assault Arrest

Police say 51-year-old Randall Fischer sexually assaulted a teen.

Moberly joint communications received a call just before 6 p.m. Sunday about a possible sexual assault in progress.

Police found Fischer near Candy Cane Lane in Rockwell Park. Police took him into custody.

Officers say Fischer knows the 13-year-old victim.

Many neighbors say they are not concerned for their safety.

"I feel this is a very safe park," said neighbor Jean Kissell. "I think this was probably an isolated incident, and it doesn't make me feel frightened at all."

Fischer is being held on bond.