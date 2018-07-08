Moberly Surveys Residents

"It was overwhelmingly obvious that the residents want to see continued work in the area of the city's appearance," said City Manager Gary Edwards.

Moberly has been "the city of magic" because it seemed to grow like magic after the railroad arrived. The town of 14,000 continues to grow and change, and officials hope to meet the growing needs of their community.

"I just hope they do what people say on the surveys," said resident Laura Vanhauten. "If they ask for change in some way, that they will do it."

Edwards agreed, saying, "That's the high priority and that's where the resources have to be channeled to, because that is what the citizens of Moberly are saying they would like improved. So it is up to us as city employees to react in a positive way to that request, and we will do that."

The survey of 5,000 residents featured high marks for police and parks.

Edwards hopes to conduct another survey in 2008.

"I think it will help [local officials to] keep in touch with the people," said resident Wandi Smith.