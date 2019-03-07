Moberly woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing police

MOBERLY - Police arrested a woman Monday night after she allegedly stole a car and fled from officers.

The car had been reported stolen in Jacksonville on Sunday. The Moberly Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol tried to stop the car after it was spotted on Ault Street.

According to a press release, Krysta Durham was driving the car and fled outside the city limits into Randolph County. She eventually pulled into a driveway, where police arrested her.

Durham was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. The two other people were released and are awaiting charges from the Randolph County Prosecutor's Office.