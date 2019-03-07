Moberly woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing police
MOBERLY - Police arrested a woman Monday night after she allegedly stole a car and fled from officers.
The car had been reported stolen in Jacksonville on Sunday. The Moberly Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol tried to stop the car after it was spotted on Ault Street.
According to a press release, Krysta Durham was driving the car and fled outside the city limits into Randolph County. She eventually pulled into a driveway, where police arrested her.
Durham was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. The two other people were released and are awaiting charges from the Randolph County Prosecutor's Office.
More News
Grid
List
CLARKSBURG - Moniteau County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after a tip led them to find drugs in a trailer.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County deputies arrested Holts Summit resident Stephen Abbott, 39, after a March 3 investigation. According to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Budget Committee submitted a plan Wednesday to invest in road and bridge improvements across Missouri... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s public universities would be required to allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to have firearms... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An MU professor received $100,000 to work on a project that will educate the community about sex trafficking... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - The Better Business Bureau and customers of a Hallsville construction company are warning consumers to steer clear of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Candidates for Columbia's school board and mayoral races will meet Thursday for a candidate forum on energy and... More >>
in
(CNN) - "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek is hoping for a victory as he wages a battle against cancer. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The real-life Black Klansman is set to share his message on race in Columbia Wednesday night. Ron... More >>
in
WILLIAMSBURG – Parents with students in North Callaway R-1 schools received a text alert Wednesday morning. “We have a... More >>
in
ST. MARTINS - Starting on April 1, Republic Services will no longer collect recyclables in St. Martins, Wardsville and Russellville.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After finishing work on Feb. 23, Michael Morrow, a mechanic at BMW of Columbia, was getting ready to... More >>
in
VERSAILLES - Morgan County R-II Middle School is taking a broader stand against cell phones in classrooms, expanding its policy... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - As crews spent a fourth day working to reopen a highway closed after a pipeline explosion north... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Police arrested a woman Monday night after she allegedly stole a car and fled from officers. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County deputies helped save the life of a woman Tuesday after she showed signs of an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man arrested in May 2018 for exposing himself to kids at a McDonald's pleaded guilty Monday to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers, survivors and lawyers clashed over potential changes to Title IX. House Bill 573 would allow... More >>
in