Moberly Woman Shot, Suspect in Custody

MOBERLY - Police responded to a call shortly after midnight Thursday at 625 West Lee Street to find a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the back. The woman's name has not been released, but according to police, she is receiving care in a Columbia hospital.

Moberly police issued a statement saying they have 44-year-old Randolph County man in custody, pending charges for first degree assault, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, and maintaining a public nuisance. His bond has been set for $200,000.

"The neighborhood is usually pretty quite", said Pam Mason, who lives next do to the apartment house where the assault took place.

Mason's daughter said she heard what she thought was a gunshot around 12:30 a.m., followed by actually seeing a pick-up truck fleeing the driveway.

Mason said she awoke around 1:30 a.m. to voices outside, looked out the window, and saw police cars and investigators surrounding the house. Mason said they were there until around 4 a.m.

"Every 3 to 4 months, new tenants move into those apartments. Usually they're quiet, but not recently. People are constantly coming in and out of the house," said Mason.

Neighbors agreed that over the last two years, the tenants of the rental houses in the downtown neighborhood have had run-ins with the law.

"Since moving here eight years ago, the street has gone downhill, along with the property value," said Sandy Brubaker, who said she is planning to put her house up for sale next year after the string of crime on the street.

Other neighbors don't feel threatened. George Hamilton, who lives across the street from the scene of the crime, said, "I still feel safe and I love this area, but I'm not surprised a shooting happened in that house. Police were actually behind my house earlier yesterday investigating an accidental shooting on the next street over."

Moberly police said during the course of the investigation, three more people were taken into custody for drug violations. Police said the names of the subjects would not be released until formal charges are filed.