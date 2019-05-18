Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise

12 hours 58 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 3:12:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News
By: Melody Cox, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MOBERLY - A day shy of his 95th birthday, a World War II veteran had the early birthday surprise of a lifetime Friday.

Donald Kroner served at Normandy during WWII. He told his family he wanted to see bikes, specifically motorcycles, for his birthday. The nurses at Moberly Nursing and Rehab decided they could lend a hand.

The nurses and family reached out to Trustee's Cycle Shop, who posted about the early birthday surprise on its Facebook page. The post quickly went viral, bringing more than 50 bikers and their motorcycles to meet Kroner. 

"They all had commented on the post and said that they would be here," Mary Bell, a nurse at the facility who helped organize Friday's surprise, said. "It was a good thing to do for veterans. I think he really enjoyed it."

Kroner said the experience was overwhelming. 

"It was great, seeing those motorcycles," he said. "I got to shake people's hands. They all thanked me for my service." 

He was touched by what the community did to celebrate his birthday a day early. 

"To think that many people would come to see us vets," Kroner said. "This was a great way to celebrate it. Couldn't have done it better."

Bell said this was a great way to celebrate Kroner's birthday.

"We like to do everything we can for our residents," she said. 

More News

Grid
List

Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues rebounded from a tough Game 3 loss and took Game 4 of the... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 10:45:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in Sports

Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Three people are in custody after they reportedly tried to run away from law enforcement Friday. ... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 9:02:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Mizzou south end zone facility to be completed August 1st
Mizzou south end zone facility to be completed August 1st
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced the team spaces and offices in it's new south end zone facility will be completed... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
MOBERLY - A day shy of his 95th birthday, a World War II veteran had the early birthday surprise of... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 3:12:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri lawmakers say they haven't given up on a bipartisan bill designed to change Missouri’s criminal... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Students fight back against school attendance policy
Students fight back against school attendance policy
VERSAILLES - Graduation at Morgan County R-II High School is Saturday, but not all of the senior class will be... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 1:39:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Shooting suspect in Benton County arrested
Shooting suspect in Benton County arrested
IONA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing an Iona woman. Around... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers
Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation limiting the number of young children at in-home child-care providers.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 10:33:00 AM CDT May 17, 2019 in News

Two MU students compete in the battle of the baristas
Two MU students compete in the battle of the baristas
COLUMBIA- Two MU students held a practice barista competition today at the Memorial Union location on the campus. The practice... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

House bill against Grain Belt Express' eminent domain meets new opposition
House bill against Grain Belt Express' eminent domain meets new opposition
JEFFERSON CITY - In order to prevent the use of eminent domain to build the Grain Belt Express transmission line,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 6:11:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Abortion bill gives tax credit for pregnancy help centers
Abortion bill gives tax credit for pregnancy help centers
JEFFERSON CITY - A section in House Bill 126 , which would ban abortions after eight weeks, provides an incentive... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:49:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Old Hawthorne killing linked to high-grade pot trafficking operation
Old Hawthorne killing linked to high-grade pot trafficking operation
COLUMBIA - An affidavit filed in a drug trafficking case is providing new details on the 2017 death of Augustus... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:38:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Crash on I-70 leaves one in critical condition
UPDATE: Crash on I-70 leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBIA - A crash on I-70 has left one man in critical condition and two with minor injuries. William... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Senate approves changes to Amber Alert system in name of Hailey Owens
Senate approves changes to Amber Alert system in name of Hailey Owens
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill that would make it easier for police to issue alerts for child abductions in Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 3:33:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

Parents say Xanax distributed at Boonville High; upset with school's actions
Parents say Xanax distributed at Boonville High; upset with school's actions
BOONVILLE - While multiple parents say a student took Xanax to Boonville High School Tuesday and gave the drugs to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 3:28:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man charged for Boonville shooting near Riveria Drive
UPDATE: Man charged for Boonville shooting near Riveria Drive
BOONVILLE - The Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Derrick Young of Marshall, MO with the shooting of two individuals... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 2:47:00 PM CDT May 16, 2019 in News

How Missouri's potential abortion law compares to other states
How Missouri's potential abortion law compares to other states
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate passed a version of a "heartbeat" abortion bill early Thursday morning. The bill... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:58:00 AM CDT May 16, 2019 in Top Stories

Missouri Senate passes bill to ban abortions at 8 weeks
Missouri Senate passes bill to ban abortions at 8 weeks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led Senate passed a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. Senators... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:45:00 AM CDT May 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
5am 68°
6am 68°
7am 66°
8am 70°