Mobile Health Van on the Move

SPRINGFIELD - A mobile health care van that provided some Springfield public school students with free health care for 10 years isn't stopping at the schools now. Instead, the CoxHealth CARE Mobile van is concentrating on rural towns, such as Buffalo, Crane, Miller and Monett, and other underserved areas. Health care providers said the change is a good sign that medical services for the city's poor patients are doing a better job of providing health care. Susan Scanlon of CoxHealth said the van served 2,200 children last year. The CARE van provides free care because it's funded by the Children's Miracle Network.