Mobile Home Dealer Agrees to Settle

KOMU first reported the story in 2004, when some customers accused Amega Mobile Homes of scamming them. So, Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon sued the company.

Amega owner Greg DeLine agreed to the settlement after years of consumer complaints. The attorney general said the company illegally kept customer downpayments, misrepresented buyers' ability to get financing, and lied about mobile home features.

"What you have here is a web of deceit that was designed to rip people off, and it did rip people off," said Nixon. "And that's why putting half a million dollars back in their hands, and making sure that everybody in the state knows that we're going to enforce these laws, is a very significant and serious signal."

Amega Mobile Homes' website states, "We're sure you'll soon find out why we are number-one in Missouri."

Some of its 100 victims say Amega was number-one in deception.

"I was very disappointed because I give people the benefit of the doubt and everything," complained Pat Thompson. "And I knew that they had been in business a long time, and I never dreamed that this would happen."

Amega's victims tried for two years to get their money back. Now, the company has 10 days to pay up. If Amega doesn't, Nixon threatens to go after it again. DeLine declined comment on Thursday.

If you have a question or complaint, call the attorney general's consumer protection line, toll-free, at 1-800-392-8222.

Click link in the right column of this page to listen to reporter Alyson Bradshaw's phone interview with Amega customer Pat Thompson