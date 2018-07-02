Mobile Home Fire Sends Injured Woman to Hospital

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential fire around 5 p.m. on Monday at 2904 Rangeline St., Colonial Village Trailer Court, Lot 69.

While on the way to the scene, Columbia Fire Department crews were told that the fire outside the mobile home had been extinguished and a woman suffered burn injuries putting it out.

Upon arriving to the scene, they found the woman with significant burn injuries. The crews saw a mobile home with no fire or smoke visible, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

The injured woman was transported to University Hospital. The Columbia Fire Department estimated the property damage to be about $2,500. The cause of the fire has not been determined.