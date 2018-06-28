Mobile home residents face deadline for forced move out

COLUMBIA - Wednesday is the last day for residents at Sunset and Ed's Mobile Home Parks to remove their belongings from the property. Sunset and Ed's Mobile Park Homes are located at 4130 and 4150 Lenoir Street on the south side of Columbia.

This past July, Whirlwind Properties LLC, the company that owned the land, planned to sell the property to Fulton Medical Center LLC, a health care company formed last fall by University of Missouri Health Care and Nueterra, a private health care firm based in Kansas. The company hoped to build a new 10-bed hospital to help the expected need for more beds at MU's University Hospital.

However, earlier this month a state committee voted not to approve MU Health Care's proposal for the new hospital.

Boone County Hospital argued against the new hospital. It said a new hospital would drive up health care costs and disrupt care in Mid-Missouri.

The State Facilities Review Committee voted 5 to 2 against the proposal.

Despite the hospital not building on this site, residents at both Sunset and Ed's Mobile Home Parks are still being forced to relocate.

One resident said he plans to move in with his son for the time being, but he's worried about some of his neighbors.

"Many of my neighbors are planning to go to different mobile home parks, but some people live alone and don't have help," he said.

MU Health Care and Nueterra Health have the option of appealing the court decision, but for now the future of the land is uncertain.