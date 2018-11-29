Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit

HOLTS SUMMIT - The mobile vet center makes its way through approximately ten rural Mid-Missouri communities about once a month, and on Wednesday, it will be at the Summit Plaza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Harry S. Truman Veterans' Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center came together to launch the Mobile Vet Center about five years ago. The center is essentially a clinic on wheels, aimed to provide service for small-town veterans.

The center is equipped with counseling spaces for conditions such as PTSD or military sexual trauma. It also will provide opportunities for enrollment in the Veterans Health Administration.

The Truman VA said the mobile center has been helpful for veterans in rural communities where resources are not as available.

“A lot of our veterans do live in very rural parts of the state, and to provide care in those areas we have developed eight different community-based outpatient clinics,” Public Affairs Officer Jeff Hoelscher said.

Although the clinics allow veterans to stay close to home while receiving services, there are other areas that do not have clinics. Hoelscher said the mobile vet center helps reach those areas that are still in need.

He said many veterans may not know if they qualify for VA healthcare or not. He said the mobile vet center is a good place to go and ask questions to find out whether or not they qualify.

“If they have questions about what kind of services VA can provide them, this is a great opportunity for them to receive that information,” Hoelscher said.

Mark Johnson, a spokesperson for the Columbia Vet Center, said he’s worked with veterans and their families on the mobile vet center for about four years. He said he has always been passionate about helping veterans, like him, who are in need.

“They leave with a smile and we don’t disappoint them so we’re here to help them out in any way, shape or form,” Johnson said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was corrected to reflect the approximate number of times the mobile vet center visits communities each month.