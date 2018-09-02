Mobility Store Encourages Contest to Raise Awareness

COLUMBIA - The National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) has established May as National Mobility Awareness Month.

Local dealership and affiliate of NMEDA, United Access, supports the organization's 'Local Heroes' contest that will give away a customized van.

"Partnering up with the company will help awareness happen more often," assisted mobility specialist Patrick Landick said. "Not a lot of people think about it unless you are directly affected by it."

The Columbia store, located on Jackson Street, does not know of any current customers who are featured in the contest, but the Kansas City and Saint Louis branches do have nominees.

United Access is offering discounts on retractable tie downs and free preventative services for all of May.

On-line voting for the "Local Heroes" contest started April 1st and will run through May. To view the videos of contestants or nominate someone, click here.