Mock Prison Gives Trainees Taste of What they'll Face

FORT LEONARD WOOD (AP) - The Army has opened its first mock detention facility at Fort Leonard Wood. About 3,500 soldiers at the fort will get hands-on training this year at Camp Charlie, which is modeled after Camp Bucca, a detention facility in southern Iraq. That number is expected to double next year. Brigadier General Rodney Johnson heads Fort Leonard Wood's Military Police School. He says the training center should give soldiers a taste of what is to come. During their time in the mock camp, soldiers will learn how to process detainees. They'll also be given some lessons in cultural awareness.