Modified lockdown lifted at three JCPS schools

JEFFERSON CITY - Three Jefferson City schools were placed on a modified lockdown Friday afternoon at the recommendation of police, according to a district spokesperson.

Thomas Jefferson Middle Schoool and Lawson and Pioneer Trail elementary schools were on the modified lockdown from approximately 12:15 p.m. until 12:33 p.m., district spokesperson Ryan Burns said.

The school district said the modified lockdown was "a precautionary measure at the recommendation of the Jefferson City Police Department due to a weapons offense by a suspect on foot in the surrounding area."

Police Lt. David Williams said officers investigated a weapons offense in the 4400 block of Merry Lane.

Police said there was no chase. There was no property damage and no one was injured.