MoDOT Advises Mid-Missourians To Stay Home

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, March 01 2014 Mar 1, 2014 Saturday, March 01, 2014 12:08:00 PM CST March 01, 2014 in News
By: Jenna Middaugh, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation issued a "no travel advisory" for Saturday night, which will extend through Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday. This storm will impact travel across the entire state, with a chance for up to 10 inches of snow in the Kansas City area and northeast portion of the state. The rest of the state will have lesser amounts of snow but could have more ice accumulation and high winds.

"For your safety and the safety of our crews, we're asking that once this storm hits your region of the state, you avoid travel unless it is a dire emergency," said Elizabeth Wright, MoDOT state maintenance engineer. "Snow is predicted to be heavy at times and when accompanied by ice and the extremely low temperatures it makes travel extremely hazardous."

Winds are expected to be 10-20 mph throughout much of the storm with gusts up to 30 mph at the end of the storm, particularly in southeast Missouri.

"Blowing snow and high winds make it very difficult for MoDOT crews to clear roads," said Wright. "If there are no other vehicles on the roadways, we have a much better chance of making progress so traffic can get moving again."

If you decide to travel during the storm, MoDOT advised to bring your mobile phone and winter survival supplies. MoDOT said that if you do become stranded, stay with your vehicle and call 911.

You can stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT's Traveler Information Map, available online here, or through MoDOT's smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones.

The map offers current views of road conditions for Missouri interstates and highways. You can zoom in to a particular location, check live weather radar, and view images from MoDOT's traffic cameras and message boards.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through their Customer Service Center at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).

 

 

