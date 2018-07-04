MODOT Alerts Drivers

Construction starting next will force the two-lane highway down to one. MO-DOT officials say they hope the construction will not be a huge inconvenience for drivers.

"They can go around. We don't have it signed for any detour because it's only going to be down one lane. But, you know, it shouldn't take more than 10-15 minutes additional trip time to get through there." said MO-Dot area engineer Mike Schupp.

The planned road work consists of scraping off the top two inches of highway.

"Workers are currently resurfacing the road behind me, which is causing traffic. The same thing is planned to happen on I-70, but on a larger scale," said Brent Drummond, corporal highway patrol.

Although traffic and construction may annoy some motorists, safety remains the most important factor.

"Tips for driving in the summer for one, make sure you leave plenty early, there's going to be delays, expect to be in traffic. Also, when going through work zones be cautious of people out working. Everybody wants to be safe out there." Drummond said.

MO-DOT officials want drivers to watch out for safety workers as well.

"They'll be looking out for you, but it sure helps if the motoring public looks out for those who are in that work zone." Schupp said.

Schupp says the work on I-70 should only last a few weeks.