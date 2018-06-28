MoDOT Allows Heavier Loads to Help Combat Flooding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is allowing heavy loads of sand and gravel on certain highways to help with battling floods on the Missouri River and other waterways.

Truck drivers will be allowed to carry up to 10 percent more than their licensed weight. However, the heavier loads will not be allowed on interstate highways and parts of other roadways that have been designated national defense routes.

The state Transportation Department is not requiring permits for the overweight loads. But trucks must be within Missouri and slow their vehicles to 30 miles per hour when crossing a bridge. The waiver is in effect until noon on June 30.