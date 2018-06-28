MoDOT and Columbia Join Forces

It's been a 2-year work in progress. Now, the city is joining forces with the Missouri Department of Transportation to fight traffic jams on Range Line Street.

Some Columbia drivers might call Stephen Tinsley crazy because he rides his bike on busy Range Line to school. He wears a helmet and gloves, but there's no designated bike lane.

"I've had a few close encounters with, like, dump trucks and, like, big rig-type trucks that, you know, come pretty close to your elbows and stuff," said Tinsley. "I've seen a few accidents, but it's mostly backed-up traffic."

Now, MoDOT and Columbia have agreed to widen and improve the road to include walking paths, bike lanes, shoulders and sidewalks. The Range Line plan calls for improvements from Big Bear Boulevard to Highway 63.

"We'd like to see all modes of transportation represented, streets, sidewalks, bike lanes," said John Glascock, director of Public Works.

"I'd like to see a sidewalk but, if not, maybe a biking trail that's just a little wider than a sidewalk," said Tinsley.

The project will cost about $29 million, $25 million from MoDOT, with the rest from the city and Boone County.