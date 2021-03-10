ROCHEPORT - Two local bridges are slated for repairs, MODOT announced on Wednesday.
The Moniteau Creek bridge and Salt Creek bridge will be replaced, starting in 2022.
The Route 240 spur bridge over Moniteau Creek near Rocheport is 58 years old and will take about four months to replace.
The Salt Creek bridge, part of Route 40, is 80 years old and will take about six months to replace. MODOT plans to expand the Salt Creek bridge by two feet, to make the bridge safer.
The Salt Creek bridge also passes over the Katy Trail and is part of Missouri Governor Mike Parson's Focus on Bridges program, a $351 million initiative to repair or replace 250 Missouri bridges.
Both bridges should be completed in 2022.