MoDOT announces Barrel Bob is missing

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Monday its safety mascot, Barrel Bob, is missing.

A post on the MoDOT Central Missouri District Facebook page read:

"Barrel Bob has been Barrelnapped! Help us find him by sharing this message! Bob was taken from his post on U.S. Route 50/63 in Jefferson City on Saturday and hasn't been seen since."

In October, MoDOT said the 10-foot-tall mascot was set on fire, suffering severe burns on his legs and torso.

A few weeks later, Bob was back in his post, thanks to his "plastic surgeons," according to Bob's Facebook page.