MoDOT announces update on Lafayette Street interchange project

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT announced Friday a major milestone in the Lafayette Street Interchange project. The eastbound and westbound lanes and bridges on U.S. 50 and U.S. 63 over Lafayette Street in Jefferson City will reopen to regular traffic next week.

The work on the Lafayette Street interchange is a two-year, $20.3 million project.

"With this milestone reached, we're now heading into the final leg of the project," said Missouri Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Terry Imhoff.

About a quarter of the work is still to be completed, Imhoff said.

The westbound U.S. 50 and U.S. 63 on ramp from Clark Avenue will also reopen Friday, June 17. All ramps to and from Lafayette Street will remain closed until later this fall to finish work on Lafayette Street.

Construction of the new Jackson Street bridge will begin in the coming days and is scheduled to be completed by early September.