MoDot Asks Quinn Chapel AME Church to Move

JEFFERSON CITY - Due to MoDot officials' plan to add an entrance to Highway 54 and Lafayette in Jefferson City, the 163 year-old Quinn Chapel AME Church will have to move.

Mike Dusenberg is the Project Manager for the construction of the new interchange, he says this entrance is needed for the area. "The need is to improve access to Missouri penitentiary center as well as access to Lincoln University," said Dusenberg.

And as for Quinn Chapel, they feel they are being treated fairly. "MoDot helped us to find a new location, in the same neighborhood," said Reverend Cassandra Gould.

Before construction, MoDot officials weigh many aspects of the project. "You have to look at what kind of impacts it has: socio-economic impacts and residential and business impacts," said Dusenberg. "Everybody owns property somewhere so you can't do any kind of highway project without impacting people."

The construction of the new entrance will not begin for another two years. Quinn Chapel has already broken ground at their new location and hope to start services in the new building next year.