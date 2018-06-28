MoDOT Auctions Old Equipment

KANSAS CITY - MoDOT made about two hundred thousand dollars Thursday selling 21 old vehicles. The auction also included hundreds of other vehicles that could be bid on both in-person and online. The MoDOT vehicles were part of the northeast Missouri District's fleet, all past their useful life.

Jason Shafer is an assistant district maintenance and traffic engineer in MoDOT's Northeast District, which is headquartered in Hannibal. He dealt with the sale of the 21 vehicles that included 10 trucks, 7 motorgrades, one service truck, one 15-passenager van, and two mini vans.

Shafer said that, while the vehicles can no longer be used by MoDOT, buyers should trust that the vehicles have been inspected and taken care of by the agency. He also said when MoDOT sells vehicles, potential buyers are welcome to come and look at the vehicles for themselves.

While each vehicle may not be worth as much as they would be brand new, selling them can still add up.

"Over the course of the past 3 years we've averaged four million dollars per year in surplus vehicle sales, surplus equipment, and that money is all rolled right back on to the roadway," said Shafer.

Shafer also said MoDOT sells to a wide variety of people.

"We sold a tandem axle dump truck here recently to a gentleman that had family in South America and he drove it down there for them," said Shafer. He continued that he understood the man wanted to use the truck to help build a levee to protect against flooding.

As used car manager and buyer for Bob McCosh Chevrolet in Columbia, Jay Tennyson said he has plenty of experience at auctions. While most of the auctions he attends are for dealers only, Tennyson advises everyone that auctions are a "buyer beware" situations. He also advises not to expect to go to an auction before you do your research.

"You have to know what you're looking for, you have to understand how the system works, and you have to think very quickly because you have about one minute to decide what you're going to do," said Tennyson.

But both men agree on the impact on the internet on auctions.

"Well you have to understand the internet has changed the playing field completely," said Tennyson.

"I think it's helped a lot because it's really opened up the number of people that would be going and bidding on our equipment because it's also the convenience factor," said Shafer, "If you can bid on something online you never have to leave your house until it's time to go get the unit."

Shafer said if you want to know when a MoDOT District is selling equipment go to its website or call the district headquarters.