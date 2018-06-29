MoDOT awards grant to seal Route 28 in Maries, Gasconade counties

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced a grant Wednesday to seal the pavement on Missouri Route 28 in three mid-Missouri counties.

Blevins Asphalt Construction Company was awarded a $640,588 contract to seal Route 28 in Maries and Gasconade counties between U.S. Route 63 and U.S. Route 50.

The project will take place during the summer of 2016. Occasional temporary lanes and entrance closures are expected in the work area.